More than half a million readers have taken up the challenge of the Mensa Genius Quiz Books. Now this all-new collection of word games supplies more mind-bending, cranium-crunching fun for all.





Every puzzle in The Mensa Genius A-B-C Quiz Book is built around letters, words, and common phrases. These brainteasers make us view words in new ways, stretching our vocabularies and untwisting our tongues. Each quiz has been tested by members of American Mensa, so you can compare scores. Be warned-these puzzles aren’t as easy as A-B-C!





Here’s a sample of the word games inside, along with the percentage of Mensa testers who could solve each one: