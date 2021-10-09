Your Next Favorite Read: 5 Award-Winning Books

Winner of the 2021 Schneider Family Book Award for Teens, This Is My Brain In Love tells the love story of two teenagers thrown together by circumstance. Jocelyn Wu is a junior who's just trying to get through the year without going nuts from boredom. She has big plans to direct a short film with her best friend, and it'd be super cool if people would stop confusing her with the only other Chinese girl in her grade, too. Will Domenici also has goals: to find a paying internship, and to prove he has the chops to become an editor at the school paper. But when Jocelyn's dad tells her that the family restaurant is about to go under, Jocelyn puts all her plans on hold to save it. She turns to Will, her new employee, to help her. As their relationship blossoms, they soon realize that saving the family business is far from the only obstacle they'll have to overcome