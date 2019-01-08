Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The City We Became
Five New Yorkers must come together in order to defend their city from an ancient evil in the first book of a stunning new series by Hugo award-winning and NYT bestselling author N. K. Jemisin.
Every great city has a soul. Some are as ancient as myths, and others are as new and destructive as children. New York City? She’s got six.
But every city also has a dark side. A roiling, ancient evil stirs in the halls of power, threatening to destroy the city and her six newborn avatars unless they can come together and stop it once and for all.
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Arguably the most important speculative writer of her generation...She's that good."—John Scalzi, Wall Street Journal on The Stone Sky
"Jemisin is now a pillar of speculative fiction, breathtakingly imaginative and narratively bold."—Entertainment Weekly
"[N. K. Jemisin] has pretty well conquered [the epic fantasy scene] with the Broken Earth."—The New York Times on The Stone Sky
"The depth and breadth of Jemisin's achievement with this trilogy is geologic. These books are a revolution in which I want to take part."—NPR Books on The Stone Sky
"A real tour de force . . . one of the best fantasy trilogies in recent memory."—RT Book Reviews (five stars)
"N. K. Jemisin's Broken Earth trilogy is the best new speculative fiction I've read in a long time . . . Intricate [and] captivating."—Literary Hub
"[N. K. Jemisin's] books have abstracted real-life race issues in a way that serves to magnify the truth."—Washington Post
"It's honestly difficult to describe just how good N. K. Jemisin's Broken Earth trilogy is . . . if you don't read this trilogy, you'll regret it."—Syfy Wire
"Reshapes the face of epic fantasy."—B&N Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog
"Stunning and well constructed ... a book that imbues itself with deeper meaning the more it unfolds and reveals itself, and by the end, I saw everything in a new light. I knew Jemisin was talented, being a huge fan of her Inheritance and Dreamblood books, but here she employs heretofore unseen skills."—Lightspeed on The Fifth Season
"One of the most celebrated new voices in epic fantasy."—Salon.com