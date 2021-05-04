Mother’s Day Gifts for New Moms
If new moms could have anything in the world for Mother’s Day, what would it be? if you asked, they’d probably say extra hours in the day, more sleep, and maybe even a little help raising their new child. Fair enough. While books can’t really help add extra hours to the day or give new moms more time to sleep, they can absolutely offer up help on their journey as a brand new mother. The following books offer lots of different types of help for new moms. Whether they’re looking for practical suggestions for raising a baby or just a voice that can identify with their fluctuating feelings of intense anxiety and complete joy as a new mom, these books will deliver. If you’re looking for an excellent Mother’s Day gift for the new mom in your life, you can’t go wrong with any of the following books.
Whoa, Baby!
by Kelly Rowland
by Tristan Bickman, MD
With Laura Moser
The first book on this list comes from former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland. In Rowland's book Whoa, Baby! A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (and Wonder What the #*$& Just Happened), the author gets real about all of the surprising moments she experienced as a new mom. Like many first-time moms, Rowland felt as if she spent so much time focused on the baby growing inside of her that she was caught completely off guard when the baby arrived and she suddenly had a whole person who was dependent on her for care. On top of that, her body had gone through so many changes that she hadn't expected either. Not enough new moms have someone in their lives with whom they can have frank conversations about postpartum life, and Kelly Rowland is here to have those conversations.
Mom Hacks
by Darria Long Gillespie
When you're a mom, it just goes without saying that you'll have to sacrifice your own health for the life of your baby. Being a mom means weight gain, lack of sleep, and constant fatigue, right? Wrong. In Mom Hacks, Ivy league-trained physician and mom of two Dr. Darria Long Gillespie asserts that it doesn't have to be this way. You can be the mom you want to be and still have time to take care of yourself, and you shouldn't let anyone tell you otherwise. This book taps into the latest in medicine, psychology, and holistic health to show you how to take control of your life.
Doodle Diary of a New Mom
by Lucy Scott
After Lucy Scott had her first baby in 2012, she realized that no amount of research could have prepared her for just how hard it was going to be to raise a child. In Doodle Diary of a New Mom, Scott shares some of the most surprising and frustrating moments of new motherhood. Her stories are humorous and relatable and feature 120 two-color illustrations.
What a Great Word for Moms
by Karen Moore
For the new mom in your life who is also religious, try What a Great Word for Moms by Karen Moore. This book offers words of encouragement for moms, grandmothers, and those who are like a mom to others. What A Great Word for Moms includes inspiring devotional thoughts, literary quotes, and Scriptures and prayers, all built around key Bible words, in an effort to bring the reader closer to God.
You Are a F*cking Awesome Mom
by Leslie Anne Bruce
Motherhood can sometimes feel like a never-ending job. After the child is born, life can seem like one chaotic moment after another for new moms. They might often find themselves asking if anything will ever get back to normal ever again. The answer is yes and no, according to Leslie Anne Bruce, author of You Are a F*cking Awesome Mom. Yes, being a new mom can drive you up a wall, but in this book, Bruce encourages readers to embrace the messiness of motherhood. Bruce is a voice of encouragement in this book, and she's here to help any new mom who desperately wants to find herself again.
The Sh!t No One Tells You
by Dawn Dais
There's so much about parenthood that no one will ever tell you, and many new parents are left feeling like they're flying by the seat of their pants with their new babies. Just making up the rules as they go. In The Shit No One Tells You, Dawn Dais is convinced that the realities of parenthood are hidden from moms-to-be to keep them from turning away from the project of parenthood all together. But sugarcoated advice and platitudes don't help in the real world. So Dais is here with real truths about parenthood, from real moms and dads who aren't afraid to tell it like it is.
The Babytalk Insider's Guide to Your Baby's First Year
by Babytalk Magazine
With The Babytalk Insider's Guide to Your Baby's First Year, Babytalk Magazine has put together a comprehensive guide to the first year of your child's life. This book covers a wide range of topics, offering practical advice, problem-solving strategies, step-by-step instructions and more. Some of the topics include: breastfeeding, basic development, sleep, language development, attachment, immunizations and common health problems and solutions. Babytalk asserts that this is the only first-year guide you'll ever need, so this seems like the perfect gift for new moms this Mother's Day.