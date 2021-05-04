Mother’s Day Gifts for New Moms

The first book on this list comes from former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland. In Rowland's book Whoa, Baby! A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (and Wonder What the #*$& Just Happened), the author gets real about all of the surprising moments she experienced as a new mom. Like many first-time moms, Rowland felt as if she spent so much time focused on the baby growing inside of her that she was caught completely off guard when the baby arrived and she suddenly had a whole person who was dependent on her for care. On top of that, her body had gone through so many changes that she hadn't expected either. Not enough new moms have someone in their lives with whom they can have frank conversations about postpartum life, and Kelly Rowland is here to have those conversations.