Leslie Anne Bruce
Leslie Anne Bruce is a five-time New York Times bestselling coauthor/ghostwriter and an award-winning entertainment journalist, formerly of Us Weekly and the Hollywood Reporter. She is the founder and editor in chief of Unpacified, an online community for like-minded women to discuss motherhood through an unfiltered, judgment-free lens of honesty and humor. She lives in Los Angeles.Read More
By the Author
You Are a F*cking Awesome Mom
A much-needed voice of encouragement for every woman who had a baby and lost her mindSometimes, motherhood feels never-ending. A child is born, chaos ensues,…