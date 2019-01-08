Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Leslie Anne Bruce

Leslie Anne Bruce is a five-time New York Times bestselling coauthor/ghostwriter and an award-winning entertainment journalist, formerly of Us Weekly and the Hollywood Reporter. She is the founder and editor in chief of Unpacified, an online community for like-minded women to discuss motherhood through an unfiltered, judgment-free lens of honesty and humor. She lives in Los Angeles.
Read More Arrow Icon