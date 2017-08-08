Karen Moore

Karen Moore has nearly 100 published books in the inspirational and devotional, Bible promise, children’s books, and “how-to” categories. Her best-selling devotionals range across several titles, including: What a Great Word!, Prayers from the Heart, Becoming a Woman of Worth, and The Heart-Shaped Life Daily Devotional. She’s a speaker, an author coach, and a content provider for the Christian industry. Karen lives with her husband in Richmond Hill, Georgia. Follow Karen at karen-ann-moore.com.