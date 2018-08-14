WHAT A GREAT WORD FOR GRADS is a unique gift book that offers inspiring devotional thoughts, literary quotes, Scriptures and prayers, all built around key Bible words. Each word is intended to encourage, challenge, and bless those who are graduating from high school and college, as well as those who may be graduating into different arenas of life, or simply moving forward in a new direction.
Readers will discover words meant to be pondered and digested, each one offering a fresh, new perspective on a biblical word as it applies to the milestone of graduation. Each word will inspire graduates' hearts to remember that God is with them wherever they may be.
WHAT A GREAT WORD FOR GRADS offers graduates encouragement for the next steps they take in life, and an opportunity to draw closer to God.