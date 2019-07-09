Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Love Your Selfie (Glitter Devotional)
A 52-Week Devotional
God loves the real you-without filters, followers, or fabulous backdrops! This glittery devotional helps you find your inner sparkle as you learn to love yourself from the inside out.Read More
The truth is: the Creator of the Universe stamped His approval on you far before anyone ever had the chance to disapprove. In this 52-week devotional, you will be guided through a journey of embracing the unique way you were created. Author Tessa Emily Hall shares her personal struggles of dealing with insecurity and self-shame as a teen, then she invites you to reflect on the weekly message through journal prompts and social media challenges. You will be taken on a journey to understand what Scripture says about your identity, discover how you can tap into your God-given potential, and learn to love who you are inside.
Ellie Claire’s LeatherLuxe® material is given new glittery life in this stunning devotional with full-color interior design. The rich feel of leather is finished with round corners to make this devotional an extraordinary gift for any time of year.
FEATURES:
- Premium, thick, acid-free, non-bleed paper
- Guided questions from a teen for teens
- Lightly-ruled space for notes and reflections
- Full-color interior
- Presentation page for personalization
- LeatherLuxe® binding with NEW glitter finish that doesn’t rub off
- Ribbon marker
- Smythe-sewn binding
Leather/fine binding
