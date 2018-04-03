"My father was a newspaper man, and my mother was an English teacher, so words played an integral part in my life. My parents taught me that choosing the right word for the occasion was meaningful, but even more important was the recognition that words can either be helpful or hurtful. Karen Moore's devotional, What a Great Word!, is more than just helpful. In the simplest manner, she guides the reader/contemplator to embrace a word within the Word, not just for personal edification, but also for action. I look forward every morning to discovering what word will be highlighted for the day, and I'm confident that others will feel the same."