



WHAT A GREAT WORD FOR MOMS is a unique gift book that offers inspiring devotional thoughts, literary quotes, Scriptures and prayers, all built around key Bible words. Each word is intended to encourage, challenge, and bless those who are moms at any age and stage.





WHAT A GREAT WORD FOR MOMS offers encouragement for the hearts and minds of moms, grandmothers, and those who are like a mom to others, giving them a new opportunity to draw closer to God.