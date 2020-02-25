Babytalk Magazine
Susan Kane is the editor-in-chief of Babytalk magazine. She and many other editors have appeared on the Today show, Good Morning America, The View, and 20/20.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Babytalk Insider's Guide to Your Baby's First Year
A cross between the bestsellers in this category, The Girlfriend's Guide to Surviving the First Year of Motherhood (with secrets from other moms), and What…