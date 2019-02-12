Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
You Are a F*cking Awesome Mom
So Embrace the Chaos, Get Over the Guilt, and Be True to You
A much-needed voice of encouragement for every woman who had a baby and lost her mindRead More
Sometimes, motherhood feels never-ending. A child is born, chaos ensues, and it seems like life will never return to normal.
In You Are a F*cking Awesome Mom, award-winning journalist and Instagram star Leslie Anne Bruce acknowledges that, yes, motherhood is a total mind f*ck-but then she offers the self-empowerment lessons new mothers need to get through the psychic upheaval and emerge stronger than ever. After childbirth, a woman’s body, her relationships, and her very sense of self are tested like never before. Bruce encourages readers to look past the sugarcoated truisms about the miracles of child-rearing in order to embrace the real joys of motherhood, spit-up stains and all.
Loaded with unfettered support from a mom who has been through it all, You Are a F*cking Awesome Mom offers a lifeline of encouragement, inspiration, and community for the new mama who got a baby, lost her mind, and desperately wants to find herself again.
Edition: Unabridged
Reader Reviews
Praise
"For those of us who were shocked to discover that modern motherhood is a den of insanity, Leslie Bruce is a lifeline."—Jill Smokler, New York Times bestselling author and creator of Scary Mommy
"Finally, a mom who doesn't claim motherhood is all unicorns pooping glittery rainbows. Moms need this book."—Karen Alpert, New York Times bestselling author of I Heart My Little A-Holes
"I can't think of anyone better suited than Leslie to write a book on the first months of parenting. She is refreshingly honest, non-judgmental and always hilarious. And as a first time parent, I can tell you that sometimes you really need to laugh . . . so that you don't cry."—Lauren Conrad, designer, New York Times bestselling author, and mama
"Leslie Bruce's central thesis is one that many women in today's 'have it all' world will feel like a punch to the gut. Fortunately, Bruce also happens to be f*cking hilarious, which makes her book not only an important read, but also a phenomenally fun one."—Jordan Reid, author of The Big Fat Activity Book for Pregnant People
"Honesty-what a fabulous and rare thing that is today. You'll find it in abundance in Leslie Bruce's raw, real, laugh-out-loud account of what becoming a mother is really all about. This book is the stuff you don't see on Instagram. This is a must-read for any new mother."—Raegan Moya-Jones, author of What It Takes: How I Built a $100 Million Business Against the Odds and founder of aden + anais
"Both laugh-out-loud hilarious and surprisingly heartfelt, Leslie Bruce is the no-BS, tell-it-like-it-is online BFF every mom needs while navigating those treacherous early parenting years. Whether it's chronicling what mothers think (but dare not say) or sharing warts-and-all #momfail peeks at the reality of life with a toddler on her addictive Instagram feed, Leslie Bruce's razor-sharp wit and sorely needed honesty are always bright spots in my day."
—Nadine Courtney, author of Romancing the Throne and All American-Muslim Girl
"Leslie is truthful, funny, and transparent without being over-the-top. Her stories are raw without being negative. We can adore our babies and motherhood, and still have bad days. Leslie encourages women to be open and I find it very empowering!"
—Hannah Taylor, co-founder of The Little Market
