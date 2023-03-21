Orders over $45 ship FREE

The Mom Life
The Mom Life

The Sweet, the Bitter, and the Bittersweet Fruits of Motherhood

by Linda Fruits

On Sale

Mar 21, 2023

Page Count

224 Pages

Publisher

Voracious

ISBN-13

9780316437004

Genre

Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Parenting / Motherhood

Description

From Instagram star @fruitsofmotherhood (310k followers), a wholehearted reality check for new mothers looking to normalize the reality of parenthood amidst the funhouse mirrors of social media.

Linda Fruits brings her signature combination of hilarity and empathy to the page in The Mom Life, emphasizing that you're not a bad mother for fondly remembering a time in your life before children, and that sometimes it's ok to feed your toddler chicken nuggets three days in a row. Equal parts sass and inclusiveness, The Mom Life explores the highs and lows of new motherhood, tackling taboo subjects like losing interest in your partner, not immediately loving your baby, and imposter syndrome. 

Beautifully packaged with pages designed in two colors by the author herself, this title will be a must-have for every new mother trying to maneuver the realities of daily life with small children. The Mom Life creates a safe space and a vital contrast to the deluge of information and picture-perfect parenthood accounts popping up across social media. Full of powerful and empowering advice for women look

What's Inside

