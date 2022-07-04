Linda Fruits

LINDA FRUITS is just your average relatable mom with a sense of humor and a big heart. Her goal has always been to make new and even seasoned moms feel better about themselves through the hardest parts of motherhood. She’s grown an engaged following of over 300k moms between the ages of 25-44. She’s been featured on Today.com, Medium, Mable and Moxie, Scary Mommy, Parents, Honest, Modern Mom Problems, and Burts Bee’s Instagram have all done features on Fruits of Motherhood. She is followed by numerous mom celebrities, such as Jessica Alba, Julia Styles and Alanis Morissette.