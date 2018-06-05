Darria Long Gillespie

An acclaimed media health expert, Dr. Darria Gillespie earned her medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine, her residency in Emergency Medicine from Yale University School of Medicine and her MBA from Harvard Business School. After residency, she joined the faculty at Harvard Medical School, where she worked in the ER at Beth Israel Deaconness Medical Center in Boston, MA. She is a practicing emergency physician, currently working as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Tennessee School of Medicine and formerly on faculty at Harvard Medical School. She is the national spokesperson for the American College of Emergency Physicians.