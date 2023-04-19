Looking to Read More Poetry During Poetry Month? Check these out.

In Clint Smith’s vibrant new collection, he traverses the vast emotional terrain of fatherhood and how his sense of the world has recalibrated after becoming a parent. His poems interrogate the ways personal lineages and historical institutions have shaped our lives and capture the sense of wonder a child feels as they’re discovering the world. How do we raise a family in a world filled with constant social and political tumult? He’s able to capture how we carry personal moments of joy and mourning within the same body and how to navigate around the changing world in which we are all a part of.