Looking to Read More Poetry During Poetry Month? Check these out.
If you didn’t know, April is National Poetry Month, a time to celebrate the importance of poetry and poems in our culture. In these collections, poets explore a vast number of topics that range from nature, identity, culture, and, ultimately, humanity and our connection with one another. These collections include work from a range of well-celebrated poets, like Mary Oliver, Ross Gay, and Joy Harjo, and emerging new poets. This list is in no way all-inclusive but, whether you’re looking to include poetry in your everyday or if you’d just like to celebrate National Poetry Month, this is be a good place for readers to start.
In Clint Smith’s vibrant new collection, he traverses the vast emotional terrain of fatherhood and how his sense of the world has recalibrated after becoming a parent. His poems interrogate the ways personal lineages and historical institutions have shaped our lives and capture the sense of wonder a child feels as they’re discovering the world. How do we raise a family in a world filled with constant social and political tumult? He’s able to capture how we carry personal moments of joy and mourning within the same body and how to navigate around the changing world in which we are all a part of.
From the author of How the García Girls Lost Their Accents and In the Time of the Butterflies, Julia Alvarez offers us seventy-five autobiographical poems that explore self-identity, culture, and language. Her poems are rich with influences from two cultures—the Dominican Republic of her childhood and the America of her youth and adulthood. She looks back on her life as a way to understand and celebrate the woman she has become.
Odes to Common Things
Other Ken Krabbenhoft
Other Ferris Cook
by Pablo Neruda
In this beautiful collection of twenty-five odes, in both English and Spanish, each poem is paired with exquisite pencil drawings. The poems capture the essence of a range of common items, such as bread, soap, and a box of tea, clearly and wondrously to shine a new angle on these objects.
As one of Mary Oliver’s most acclaimed volume of poetry, these poems explore nature, the humanity in love, and the wilderness of America. Its lyrical voice and masterful prose will enchant. It contains fifty visionary poems and was a winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry.
The Wonder of Small Things
by James Crews
Foreword by Nikita Gill
James Crews’ new anthology of highly accessible poems celebrate moments of wonder and peace in the everyday life. It features a foreword by Nikita Gill and the selection of poems come from a diverse range of authors—Joy Harjo, Linda Hogan, Ross Gay, Toi Derricotte, Naomi Shihab Nye, along with others. A series of reflective pauses are interspersed within the collection, and reading group questions in the back help readers delve deeper into the poems and their meaning. It’s the perfect book to bring poetry into readers’ everyday lives and for readers interested in mindful living.
Leaning toward Light
by Tess Taylor
Foreword by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
From acclaimed poet and avid gardener, Tess Taylor brings together a myriad of contemporary voices to celebrate our connection with the natural world. Aimee Nezhukumatathil introduces the collection with her foreword and the collection includes works from Jericho Brown, Ada Limón, Jane Hirshfield, and other exciting contemporary writers. Gardening is such a rich and expansive subject and these writers share their experiences caring for plants and browsing a seed catalog to remind us of how gardening is a healing practice.
