The Chilean poet Pablo Neruda (1904-1973) is among the best-known, most widely read poets of the 20th century. Neruda won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1971. More than 35 volumes of his work are presently available in English. Ferris Cook created Remembered Gardens for Bulfinch Press (Spring 1993). She is an illustrator, editor, and writer with two other garden volumes to her credit. Ken Krabbenhoft is Professor of Spanish and Portuguese Literature at NYUniversity (and Ferris Cook’s husband).