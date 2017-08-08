Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ken Krabbenhoft
The Chilean poet Pablo Neruda (1904-1973) is among the best-known, most widely read poets of the 20th century. Neruda won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1971. More than 35 volumes of his work are presently available in English. Ferris Cook created Remembered Gardens for Bulfinch Press (Spring 1993). She is an illustrator, editor, and writer with two other garden volumes to her credit. Ken Krabbenhoft is Professor of Spanish and Portuguese Literature at NYUniversity (and Ferris Cook’s husband).
By the Author
Odes to Common Things
A bilingual collection of 25 newly translated odes by the century's greatest Spanish-language poet, each accompanied by a pair of exquisite pencil drawings. From bread…