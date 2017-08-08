The Chilean poet Pablo Neruda (1904 – 1973) is among the best-known, most widely read poets of the twentieth century. Neruda won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1971. More than thirty-five (35) volumes of his work are presently available in English. Ferris Cook created Remembered Gardens and the prequel to this book, Odes to Common Things, for Bulfinch Press. She is an illustrator, editor, and writer with two other garden volumes to her credit. Ferris Cook’s husband, Ken Krabbenhoft, is Professor of Spanish and Portuguese Literature at New York University.