This Is the Honey

An Anthology of Contemporary Black Poets

Contributors

By Kwame Alexander

A breathtaking new poetry collection on hope, heart, and heritage from the most prominent Black poets and writers of our time, edited by Why Fathers Cry at Night author and #1 New York Times bestseller Kwame Alexander.

In this comprehensive and vibrant poetry anthology, bestselling author and poet Kwame Alexander curates a collection of anthems for our time, at turns tender and piercing, and deeply inspiring throughout. Featuring work from well-loved poets such as Claudia Rankine, Ross Gay, Jericho Brown, Warsan Shire, Amanda Gorman, Terrance Hayes, and Alice Walker, This is the Honey is a rich and abundant offering of language from the poets giving voice to generations of resilient joy. 

This essential collection contains poems exploring joy, love, origin, resistance, and praise. Jacqueline A.Trimble likens "Black woman joy" with indigo, tassels, foxes, and peacock plumes. Tyree Day, Nate Marshall, and Elizabeth Acevedo reflect on the meaning of "home" through food, from Cuban rice and beans to fried chicken gizzards. Clint Smith, Rachel Long, and Cameron Awkward-Rich enfold us in their intimate musings on love and devotion. From "jewels in the hand" (Patricia Spears Jones) to "butter melting in small pools in the hearts" (Elizabeth Alexander), This is the Honey drips with poignant and delightful imagery, music and raised fists. Marilyn Nelson puts it this way in "How I Discovered Poetry:" "It was like soul-kissing, the way the words / filled my mouth."  

This is the Honey is definitive, fresh, and deeply moving, a must-have for any lover of language and a gift for our time. 
 

 

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 30, 2024
Page Count
400 pages
Publisher
Little, Brown and Company
ISBN-13
9780316417785

Kwame Alexander

About the Author

Kwame Alexander is the New York Times bestselling author of more than thirty books, including his Newbery Medal-winning novel The Crossover and The Undefeated, winner of the Caldecott Medal and Newbery Honor. He is the founding editor of Versify, which aims to change the world one word at a time.

