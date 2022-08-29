Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Leaning toward Light
Leaning toward Light

Poems for Gardens & the Hands That Tend Them

by Tess Taylor

Foreword by Aimee Nezhukumatathil

Aug 29, 2023

200 Pages

9781635865806

Fiction / Poetry / Subjects & Themes / Nature

Much like reading a good poem, caring for plants brings comfort, solace, and joy to many. In this new poetry anthology, Leaning toward Light, acclaimed poet and avid gardener Tess Taylor brings together a diverse range of contemporary voices to offer poems that celebrate that joyful connection to the natural world. Several of the most well-known contemporary writers, as well as some of poetry’s exciting rising stars, contribute to this collection including Ross Gay, Jericho Brown, Mark Doty, Jane Hirshfield, Ada Limón, Danusha Laméris, Naomi Shihab Nye, Garrett Hongo, Ellen Bass, and James Crews. A foreword by Aimee Nezhukumatathil, reflective pauses and personal recipes from some of the contributing poets, along with original, whimsical illustrations by Melissa Castrillon, and a ribbon bookmark complete this stunning, hardcover gift format. 
 

