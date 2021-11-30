Gifts for People Who Need a Good Escape

Is a road trip more your speed? Then pick up How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days by K.M. Jackson. When the tabloids reveal that actor Keanu Reeves is finally getting married, Bethany Lu Carlisle is completely devastated. After all, Keanu has yet to meet his true forever soulmate—her! So in order to stop the actor from making what would be a huge mistake, Bethany embarks on a road trip to start the wedding, with her ride-or-die BFF Truman Erikson in tow. Will Bethany be able to stop the wedding? Or will she realize that true love has been right beside her in the passenger seat all along?