Gifts for People Who Need a Good Escape
Are you trying to find the perfect gift for a friend or loved one who needs a good escape? We’ve got one word for you: fiction. Fiction books are the perfect holiday gift ideas for the people in your life who need to get away, to escape into a story that is different from their own for just a few hours. Here are some of the best fiction books to get for the people in your life who love to fall into a good story.
Dava Shastri's Last Day
by Kirthana Ramisetti
How about we start with an escape to a private island? In Kirthana Ramisetti's novel Dava Shastri's Last Day, Dava Shastri—one of the world's wealthiest women—knows that she's dying, and so the billionaire matriarch leaks the news of her death early to find out what the obituaries say about her. Dava summons her four children to her private island to reveal the news, and in doing so, she reveals secrets that she hoped to remain hidden forever.
How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days
by K.M. Jackson
Is a road trip more your speed? Then pick up How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days by K.M. Jackson. When the tabloids reveal that actor Keanu Reeves is finally getting married, Bethany Lu Carlisle is completely devastated. After all, Keanu has yet to meet his true forever soulmate—her! So in order to stop the actor from making what would be a huge mistake, Bethany embarks on a road trip to start the wedding, with her ride-or-die BFF Truman Erikson in tow. Will Bethany be able to stop the wedding? Or will she realize that true love has been right beside her in the passenger seat all along?
First Love, Take Two
by Sajni Patel
First Love, Take Two is the perfect gift for fans of fiction who love to escape into a good romance story. Preeti Patel is on the verge of realizing her dream and becoming a doctor, but she doesn't have time to celebrate because she has so many other stressors in her life—there's her residency, trying to find a job, and dealing with her super traditional family. At least she's found a new place to live. The only problem? Her new roommate is the ex she never truly got over.
Imago
by Octavia E. Butler
For the sci-fi/fantasy lover on your holiday gift list, get Octavia E. Butler's Imago. This book is set in a future where nuclear war has decimated the human population, and those humans who remain have begun interbreeding with an alien race. The Oankali are the alien race who have saved the human race from complete extinction. Jodahs is born from a human mother, but he has the powers of the Oankali's third sex, the ooloi. He can shapeshift, manipulate DNA, cure and create diseases, and could be the answer to saving humanity. Or he could destroy it.
The Wish
by Nicholas Sparks
From best-selling author Nicholas Sparks, The Wish is the perfect holiday gift for the fans of fiction who love photography, first loves, and travel. Maggie Dawes is a travel photographer who runs a gallery in New York and spends the rest of her time visiting and photographing locations around the world. Her life is fast-paced and filled with adventure…until she receives a medical diagnoses that has her slowing down, staying home, and reflecting on the past.
The Perks of Loving a Wallflower
by Erica Ridley
The Perks of Loving a Wallflower is the perfect read for fans of fiction who love romance stories like Bridgerton. Escape into a world of Regency romance in this novel, the story of Thomasina Wynchester. Thomasina is a master of disguise, and she is able to transform herself into anything to help her family solve cases. Thomasina's latest client is Miss Philippa York, the highborn lady with whom Thomasina secretly smitten. How will Philippa react when she realizes the charming baron who's offered his help is actually a woman in disguise?
One Step to You
by Federico Moccia
Translated by Antony Shugaar
Escape to a romance in Rome in Federico Moccia's One Step to You, the inspiration for Netflix's Summertime series. Babi Gervasi and Step Mancini are from different worlds. But after a chance meeting at a traffic light, Babi will give up everything to be with Step. They know their time together in the Eternal City might not last forever, but they're determined to spend the best days of their lives with each other.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use