First Love, Take Two

Preeti Patel only has room in her life for family, friends, and her career as a doctor. So when her ex-boyfriend—and man she never forgot—turns up as her new roommate, she's determined to go about her life as if he's not even there. But he's impossible to avoid in the one-bedroom apartment, and the proximity has Preeti remembering all the ways she and Daniel were a perfect fit. But her family doesn't approve of him, and for a woman who's always done what her family has asked, choosing love—again—will be the hardest choice she ever has to make.