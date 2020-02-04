Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Federico Moccia
Federico Moccia is one of Italy’s publishing phenomenons, and his emotional stories have been compared to the works of Nicholas Sparks and John Green. The first two books in his Three Meters Above Heaven trilogy were blockbuster bestsellers in Italy, spending three full consecutive years on the Nielsen bestseller list. His books have been published in fifteen languages worldwide and have sold over ten million copies, and there are feature films in Italian and Spanish based on the first two books in the trilogy.Read More
