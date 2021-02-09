Two Chances With You

In this second novel in the internationally bestselling trilogy,Federico Moccia delights readers with an enchanting novel about making wishes, second chances at love, and following dreams.
After spending two years in New York, Step returns to Rome. His memories of Babi have stayed with him all this time, and his biggest fear is the moment he sees her again. He also realizes that things have changed, and that, little by little, he will have to rebuild his life again in Italy, making new friends, getting a job, and starting a new life.
When he meets Gin, an optimistic and special woman, it seems that maybe he can fall in love again and start anew after all. But it is not easy to forget Babi, and when he sees her again for the first time, he feels his whole world collapsing. . .
Are second chances just wishes for dreamers or is it possible to relive the magic of first love?
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Federico Moccia has touched the romantic heart of a whole generation."—Il Giornale (Italian newspaper)
"Federico Moccia is the romance king of the Mediterranean bestseller."—Woman (Spain)
"Federico Moccia is an author who writes about love, and he wins the hearts of a broad and diverse audience - the teenagers of today and the teenagers of yesteryear."—la Repubblica (Rome newspaper)
"Federico Moccia is a household name for millions of readers."—Revista Universitarios (Spain)
"Federico Moccia knows how to get straight to the heart of all young readers. His words always hit the right spot."—TTL (Italian newspaper)
"With his novels, the writer Federico Moccia has revolutionized young people."—Glamour
"The Roman writer has managed to connect with an audience who have become dedicated fans and who are eager to read his novels, great romances with vital teachings."—El Pais (Spain)
"His novels of young love are sold by millions around the world."—El Mundo (Spain)