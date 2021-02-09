Two Chances With You





After spending two years in New York, Step returns to Rome. His memories of Babi have stayed with him all this time, and his biggest fear is the moment he sees her again. He also realizes that things have changed, and that, little by little, he will have to rebuild his life again in Italy, making new friends, getting a job, and starting a new life.





When he meets Gin, an optimistic and special woman, it seems that maybe he can fall in love again and start anew after all. But it is not easy to forget Babi, and when he sees her again for the first time, he feels his whole world collapsing. . .





Are second chances just wishes for dreamers or is it possible to relive the magic of first love?