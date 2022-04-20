Ellie Claire Graduation Gift Guide

by Worthy Publishing

Graduation Day is just around the corner! To help celebrate these milestone accomplishments, we’ve created a gift guide of journals and devotionals that bring encouragement and inspiration for the future and what lies ahead.

 

 

Hello, Future! [Please be kind.] Hardcover Journal

Hello, Future! [Please be kind.] Hardcover Journal

Created by Ellie Claire

Whether you're adjusting to a new job, school, hometown, or spouse, this journal will help you bring your future into focus.

Step into the future with confidence! Dream big. Work hard. And embrace your destiny!

Features:

  • Acid-free paper and ink
  • Lay-flat binding, Smythe sewn
  • Premium, thick, non-bleed paper
  • Lightly ruled space for lists, dreams, plans
  • One quote appears on every spread
  • Presentation page for personalization
  • Ribbon marker
  • Full-color interior design
  • Expandable back pocket

Diary

 

 

Your Mountain Is Waiting

Your Mountain Is Waiting

Created by Ellie Claire

Climb your way to the life God has for you!

Congratulations on your graduation! Ready for what's next? These sixty devotions will help. With biblical inspiration and practical advice, Your Mountain is Waiting offers encouragement and instruction for building your character, finding your purpose, understanding integrity, building lasting friendships, and more--all qualities you'll need to conquer the adventures and challenges ahead. Your mountain is waiting... get ready to climb!

Ellie Claire's 60-day devotionals offer short inspirational reading, paired with inspiring quotes and Scripture verses to encourage your heart.

FEATURES:
  • Sixty devotions paired with Scripture and practical tips
  • Full-color interior design
  • Presentation page for personalization
  • Ribbon marker
  • Perfect gift book for graduates

 

 

50 Life Lessons for Grads

50 Life Lessons for Grads

General editor Janet McHenry

Who better than a recent graduate to help you navigate your life ahead? With encouragement and advice, fifty young women and men share what they learned the hard way so you can better prepare for the same challenges. From "Money Isn't Everything" to "Real Friendships Take Effort," these short, but insightful essays address the real struggles, opportunities, and fears that you might face as you start out on your own. Additionally, five or more practical tips related to each lesson will encourage and equip you on your chosen path.

 

For I Know the Plans

For I Know the Plans

by Ellie Claire


Love never fails. Based on the passage in 1 Corinthians 13, this journal will inspire love for neighbors, friends, family, and God.

Diary
If God Gave Your Graduation Speech

If God Gave Your Graduation Speech

by Jay Payleitner

With refreshing honesty, winsome humor and a keen understanding of human nature, Payleitner delivers a surprising and thought-provoking commencement address from God's point of view. Every remark is a fresh and relevant truth found in Scripture, and key verses are shown in subtle, yet profound footnotes at the bottom of each page.

Through imagination and heartfelt encouragement, graduates are reminded of God's love, faithfulness and trustworthy plan for their lives.

-An inspired gift for high school and college grads.
-Vividly "imagined" from God's eternal perspective.
-Content is a retelling of specific Bible verses revealed in footnotes right on the same page.
-Stunning full-color interior design. Deluxe cover finishes.

Hardcover

 

 

Love Your Selfie (Glitter Devotional)

Love Your Selfie (Glitter Devotional)

by Tessa Emily Hall

God loves the real you -- without filters, followers, or fabulous backdrops! This glittery devotional helps you find your inner sparkle as you learn to love yourself from the inside out.


 The truth is: the Creator of the Universe stamped His approval on you far before anyone ever had the chance to disapprove. In this 52-week devotional, you will be guided through a journey of embracing the unique way you were created. Author Tessa Emily Hall shares her personal struggles of dealing with insecurity and self-shame as a teen, then she invites you to reflect on the weekly message through journal prompts and social media challenges. You will be taken on a journey to understand what Scripture says about your identity, discover how you can tap into your God-given potential, and learn to love who you are inside.

Ellie Claire's LeatherLuxe® material is given new glittery life in this stunning devotional with full-color interior design. The rich feel of leather is finished with round corners to make this devotional an extraordinary gift for any time of year.

Features:
  • Premium, thick, acid-free, non-bleed paper
  • Guided questions from a teen for teens
  • Lightly-ruled space for notes and reflections
  • Full-color interior
  • Presentation page for personalization
  • LeatherLuxe® binding with NEW glitter finish that doesn't rub off
  • Ribbon marker
  • Smythe-sewn binding

Leather/fine binding