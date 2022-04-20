Ellie Claire Graduation Gift Guide
Graduation Day is just around the corner! To help celebrate these milestone accomplishments, we’ve created a gift guide of journals and devotionals that bring encouragement and inspiration for the future and what lies ahead.
Hello, Future! [Please be kind.] Hardcover Journal
Created by Ellie Claire
Whether you're adjusting to a new job, school, hometown, or spouse, this journal will help you bring your future into focus.
Step into the future with confidence! Dream big. Work hard. And embrace your destiny!
Features:
- Acid-free paper and ink
- Lay-flat binding, Smythe sewn
- Premium, thick, non-bleed paper
- Lightly ruled space for lists, dreams, plans
- One quote appears on every spread
- Presentation page for personalization
- Ribbon marker
- Full-color interior design
- Expandable back pocket
Your Mountain Is Waiting
Created by Ellie Claire
Congratulations on your graduation! Ready for what's next? These sixty devotions will help. With biblical inspiration and practical advice, Your Mountain is Waiting offers encouragement and instruction for building your character, finding your purpose, understanding integrity, building lasting friendships, and more--all qualities you'll need to conquer the adventures and challenges ahead. Your mountain is waiting... get ready to climb!
- Sixty devotions paired with Scripture and practical tips
- Full-color interior design
- Presentation page for personalization
- Ribbon marker
- Perfect gift book for graduates
50 Life Lessons for Grads
General editor Janet McHenry
Who better than a recent graduate to help you navigate your life ahead? With encouragement and advice, fifty young women and men share what they learned the hard way so you can better prepare for the same challenges. From "Money Isn't Everything" to "Real Friendships Take Effort," these short, but insightful essays address the real struggles, opportunities, and fears that you might face as you start out on your own. Additionally, five or more practical tips related to each lesson will encourage and equip you on your chosen path.
For I Know the Plans
by Ellie Claire
Love never fails. Based on the passage in 1 Corinthians 13, this journal will inspire love for neighbors, friends, family, and God.
If God Gave Your Graduation Speech
by Jay Payleitner
With refreshing honesty, winsome humor and a keen understanding of human nature, Payleitner delivers a surprising and thought-provoking commencement address from God's point of view. Every remark is a fresh and relevant truth found in Scripture, and key verses are shown in subtle, yet profound footnotes at the bottom of each page.
Through imagination and heartfelt encouragement, graduates are reminded of God's love, faithfulness and trustworthy plan for their lives.
-An inspired gift for high school and college grads.
-Vividly "imagined" from God's eternal perspective.
-Content is a retelling of specific Bible verses revealed in footnotes right on the same page.
-Stunning full-color interior design. Deluxe cover finishes.
Love Your Selfie (Glitter Devotional)
by Tessa Emily Hall
God loves the real you -- without filters, followers, or fabulous backdrops! This glittery devotional helps you find your inner sparkle as you learn to love yourself from the inside out.
The truth is: the Creator of the Universe stamped His approval on you far before anyone ever had the chance to disapprove. In this 52-week devotional, you will be guided through a journey of embracing the unique way you were created. Author Tessa Emily Hall shares her personal struggles of dealing with insecurity and self-shame as a teen, then she invites you to reflect on the weekly message through journal prompts and social media challenges. You will be taken on a journey to understand what Scripture says about your identity, discover how you can tap into your God-given potential, and learn to love who you are inside.
- Premium, thick, acid-free, non-bleed paper
- Guided questions from a teen for teens
- Lightly-ruled space for notes and reflections
- Full-color interior
- Presentation page for personalization
- LeatherLuxe® binding with NEW glitter finish that doesn't rub off
- Ribbon marker
- Smythe-sewn binding