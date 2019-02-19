Author and speaker Jay Payleitner has served as freelance radio producer for the Salvation Army, Prison Fellowship, Voice of the Martyrs, and National Center for Fathering. His books, which include 52 Things Kids Need from a Dad, Lifeology, and What If God Wrote Your Bucket List?, have sold more than 500,000 copies. Jay is a national speaker for conferences, retreats, and weekend services with messages on parenting, marriage, creativity, storytelling, and finding your life purpose. He also served as Executive Director of the Illinois Fatherhood Initiative. Jay and his high school sweetheart, Rita, live in the Chicago area where they raised five great kids, loved on ten foster babies, and are cherishing grandparenthood. Visit him online at jaypayleitner.com.