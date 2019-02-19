Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jay Payleitner
Author and speaker Jay Payleitner has served as freelance radio producer for the Salvation Army, Prison Fellowship, Voice of the Martyrs, and National Center for Fathering. His books, which include 52 Things Kids Need from a Dad, Lifeology, and What If God Wrote Your Bucket List?, have sold more than 500,000 copies. Jay is a national speaker for conferences, retreats, and weekend services with messages on parenting, marriage, creativity, storytelling, and finding your life purpose. He also served as Executive Director of the Illinois Fatherhood Initiative. Jay and his high school sweetheart, Rita, live in the Chicago area where they raised five great kids, loved on ten foster babies, and are cherishing grandparenthood. Visit him online at jaypayleitner.com.
By the Author
If God Were Your Life Coach
Imagine the Creator of the Universe sitting across from you as you map our your day, week, and life. Who better to counsel, encourage, and…
If God Gave Your Graduation Speech
With refreshing honesty, winsome humor and a keen understanding of human nature, Payleitner delivers a surprising and thought-provoking commencement address from God's point of view.…