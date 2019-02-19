Janet McHenry

Janet Holm McHenry is a national speaker and author of nineteen books. Janet has been awarded the Writer of the Year Award at the Mt. Hermon Christian Writer’s Conference, Soroptimist Club’s Teacher of the Year, and Advanced Writers and Speakers Association Member of the Year Award. A recently retired high school English teacher and academic advisor, she and her husband have raised four adult children in the Sierra Valley in Northeast California where she has twenty years of experience guiding her school’s graduates and their parents toward successful, godly lives.