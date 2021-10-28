Books to Help With Your Fantasy Football Team

We’re well into the best season of the year. No, it’s not fall, it’s Fantasy Football season! Maybe your team is destroying the competition this year. Or maybe you’re struggling to stay afloat and all your best players are on IR. Either way, it’s never too late to get a few pointers about the ins and outs of football to help you hone your Fantasy Football game. These books about football will give you the inspiration and the insider information to help you lead your Fantasy Football team to victory!

The NFL is one of the biggest, most successful organizations in the United States. And it’s been riddled with scandal. Yet through the scandals of domestic violence, performance-enhancing drugs, racism, head trauma, and more, professional American football continues to rake in the money and the games still provide big TV networks with high viewing numbers. In Playmakers, Mike Florio delves into the reasons why the NFL continues to be the center of scandal. And why none of that ultimately seems to matter when it comes to the success of the league.

Joseph Goodman has been the head football coach at the University of Alabama since 2008, and he recently signed a contract that will extend his stay at ‘Bama until 2028. Alabama is one of the most successful college football teams, and We Want ‘Bama! is the story of how Goodman was able to lead his team to the success and fame that they have today. The story of Joseph Goodman and Alabama’s rise will surprise you and inspire you.

Think football has nothing to do with science? Think again. In The Secret Science of Sports, award-winning author Jennifer Swanson looks at how science, technology, engineering, and math intersect with all sports—including American football. Unsure of why a football spirals? Or why some athletes are able to jump so high? Swanson has your answers to these questions and much more.

William Christopher “Dabo” Swinney is the head football coach at Clemson University. Swinney became head coach of the Clemson Tigers midway through the 2008 season, following the resignation of Tommy Bowden. Swinney went on to lead the Tigers to two national championships in 2016 and 2018. Dabo’s World is the story of Dabo Swinney and how he was able to turn a football season—and a whole team—around and send the Tigers on a trajectory to victory.

We’ve looked at the success of the NFL and how they navigate scandals, but how did the National Football League get its start and become what it is today? The League is the fascinating history of the NFL, told by John Eisenberg, one of the most acclaimed sports writers in the country. This book is the history of a sport that has become the most popular sport in the nation and the business plan that helped that happen.

The Forgotten First is the story of Kenny Washington, Woody Strode, Marion Motley, and Bill Willis. These men were the first Black men to play in the NFL after the sport was desegregated. Of course, being the first is never easy. All four of these men faced racism, hatred, and incredibly high expectations to represent their race within the sport. But these men changed the face of American football forever, opening the door of opportunity for many professional athletes who followed in their footsteps.

If you play Fantasy Football, then you know how complicated it can be trying to draft the perfect football team. Specifically a quarterback. In The Q Factor, former NFL coach and current analyst for the NFL network Bill Billick looks at the 2018 draft class of quarterbacks, following them for two years and looking at what makes a franchise quarterback. What makes an elite quarterback? Evaluating the things that make for a superstar QB is more complicated than you might think.