Brian Billick

Brian Billick spent nine seasons as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, where he led the team to a 34-7 victory over the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV. Prior to coaching the Ravens, he served as the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings. In 2008, he joined Fox as a commentator and the NFL Network as a contributor. He lives in Maryland with his wife and family.



James Dale has collaborated as co-author on books ranging from sports to negotiation to medicine, including Together We Were Eleven Foot Nine with Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer, The Power of Nice with agent/negotiator Ron Shapiro, Alpha Docs with cardiologist Dan Munoz, and the New York Times bestseller Just Show Up with Cal Ripken Jr.