Bob Glauber

Born and raised in White Plains, New York, Bob Glauber has been Newsday’s national football columnist since 1992. He was Newsday‘s football writer covering the Jets and Giants, as well as the NFL, from 1989-91. He was selected as the New York State sportswriter of the year in 2015 and 2011 by the National Sports Media Association and is the president of the Pro Football Writers of America.

