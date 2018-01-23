Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bob Glauber
Born and raised in White Plains, New York, Bob Glauber has been Newsday’s national football columnist since 1992. He was Newsday‘s football writer covering the Jets and Giants, as well as the NFL, from 1989-91. He was selected as the New York State sportswriter of the year in 2015 and 2011 by the National Sports Media Association and is the president of the Pro Football Writers of America.Read More
By the Author
Guts and Genius
How three football legends -- Bill Walsh, Joe Gibbs, and Bill Parcells -- won eight Super Bowls during the 1980s and changed football forever. Bill…