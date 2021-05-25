Mike Florio
Mike Florio is the creator and owner, in partnership with NBC Sports, of ProFootballTalk.com, one of the leading NFL news organizations in America. He hosts a daily show, PFT Live on NBCSN, which has a radio simulcast on SiriusXM. During the NFL season, he also appears weekly on the Sunday Night Football broadcast. With regular appearances on national and local sports radio programs around the country, and more than 1.6 million followers on Twitter, Florio is among the most prominent football commentators working.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Playmakers
The story of a modern NFL that can’t get out of its own way—and can’t stop making moneyFor almost twenty years now, the NFL has…