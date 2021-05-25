Playmakers

The story of a modern NFL that can’t get out of its own way—and can’t stop making money



For almost twenty years now, the NFL has been simultaneously an athletic, financial, and cultural powerhouse—and a league that can’t seem to go more than a few weeks without stumbling into a scandal. Whether it’s about domestic violence, performance-enhancing drugs, racism, or head trauma, the NFL always seems to be in some kind of trouble. Yet no matter the drama, the TV networks keep showing games, the revenue keeps going up, and the viewers keep tuning in.



How can a sports league—or any organization—operate this way? Why do the negative stories keep happening, and why don’t they ever seem to affect the bottom line? In this wide-ranging book, Mike Florio takes readers from the boardroom to the locker room, from draft day to Super Bowl night, answering these questions and more, and showing what really goes on in the sport that America can’t seem to quit.



Known for his constant stream of new information and his incisive commentary, Florio delivers again in this book. With new insights and reporting on scandals past and present, this book is sure to be the talk of the league.