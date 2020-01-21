Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Q Factor

A Quarterback's Education and What It Takes to Win in the NFL

Brian Billick, former NFL coach and current analyst for the NFL network, takes on the 2018 draft class of quarterbacks and follows them for two years in an attempt to identify the tangibles and intangibles that go into making a franchise QB.
Genre: Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Football

On Sale: September 29th 2020

Price: $14.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 352

ISBN-13: 9781538749913

