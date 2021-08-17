As the World Learns: 7 Unusual Books That Will Blow Your Mind

You know what is great? Reading a nonfiction book that is not only entertaining, but also teaches you new and fun facts! It’s so satisfying to read about history (or nature or famous people or science or…) and also discover interesting facts you didn’t know. You know, those books that make you turn to the person next to you and say, “Hey, did you know…” The brain has an infinite capacity for learning and no one knows everything. We encourage you to continue to learn, and that’s why we’ve created this fun list of unusual books that will blow your mind!

This list is comprised of unusual history about larger-than-life inventions that have become mainstays of civilization, such as cars, diners, circuses, and bowling alleys. These everyday items have some weird history stories behind them that will tickle your hippocampus and lead you down rabbit holes of searches on the internet. Be sure to buckle your brain in for this wild ride!

My Dad Had That Car And for people interested in cars, this is a massive tome covering 70 years of the American automobile industry, highlighting the stars and duds of each decade. Author Tad Burness painstakingly details more than 250 manufacturers and hundreds of individual models from the first Model Ts to roll off Ford's assembly line to the early SUVs of the 1990s. At over 1,300 pages and with 12,500 illustrations, there isn't a more comprehensive car book filled with facts to be found. ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Three Squares Have you ever wondered why we have three meals a day? Or why certain foods are considered breakfast foods? Or why dinner is supposed to be our largest meal of the day? Well, Abigail Carroll did, and she answers these questions and a lot more in Three Squares—including where the expression 'three squares' came from. It's a fascinating look at how history is reflected in our eating habits and the foods we eat. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Subway Cars that travel underground—who'd have thunk it?!? Well, Alfred Ely Beach, actually. John E. Morris traces the story of the subway from its invention and the obstacles and corruption that impeded its progress, to when the first New York subway line opened in 1904. He also describes the unusual figures in history who were a part of the process, how the subway changed transportation, the evolution of fares and subway cars, how subway etiquette changed over the decades, and much more. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

The Great Railroad Revolution But before subway cars traveled the tracks, there were the great steam engines that crossed the country. In this fascinating look at the history of trains in America, writer and broadcaster Christian Wolmar takes readers on a journey (ha) through time by railway. Starting with the 1830s opening of the Baltimore & Ohio line, the first American railroad, the idea of train travel sparked a revolution in the United States. The hope was that one day every town would be connected by train, and in fact more than 200,000 miles of track was laid down by the 1900s, until train travel was eclipsed by planes, cars, and subways in the middle of the 20th century. ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

