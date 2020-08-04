Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Amusement Park
900 Years of Thrills and Spills, and the Dreamers and Schemers Who Built Them
Experience the electrifying, never-before-told true story of amusement parks, from the middle ages to present day, and meet the colorful (and sometimes criminal) characters who are responsible for their enchanting charms.Read More
Step right up! The Amusement Park is a rich, anecdotal history that begins nine centuries ago with the “pleasure gardens” of Europe and England and ends with the most elaborate modern parks in the world. It’s a history told largely through the stories of the colorful, sometimes hedonistic characters who built them, including:
- Showmen like Joseph and Nicholas Schenck and Marcus Loew
- Railroad barons Andrew Mellon and Henry E. Huntington
- The men who ultimately destroyed the parks, including Robert Moses and Fred Trump
- Gifted artisans and craft-people who brought the parks to life
- An amazing cast of supporting players, from Al Capone to Annie Oakley
Edition: Unabridged
