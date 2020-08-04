The Amusement Park

Showmen like Joseph and Nicholas Schenck and Marcus Loew

Railroad barons Andrew Mellon and Henry E. Huntington

The men who ultimately destroyed the parks, including Robert Moses and Fred Trump

Gifted artisans and craft-people who brought the parks to life

An amazing cast of supporting players, from Al Capone to Annie Oakley

Step right up!is a rich, anecdotal history that begins nine centuries ago with the “pleasure gardens” of Europe and England and ends with the most elaborate modern parks in the world. It’s a history told largely through the stories of the colorful, sometimes hedonistic characters who built them, including:And, of course, this is a full-throttle celebration of the rides, those marvels of engineering and heart-stopping thrills from an author, Stephen Silverman, whose life-long passion for his subject shines through. The parks and fairs featured include the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, Coney Island, Steeplechase Park, Dreamland, Euclid Beach Park, Cedar Point, Palisades Park, Ferrari World, Dollywood, Sea World, Six Flags Great Adventure, Universal Studios, Disney World and Disneyland, and many more.