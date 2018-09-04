Stephen M. Silverman

Stephen M. Silverman is a twenty-year veteran of Time Inc. and was the founding editor of People.com. He is the author of The Amusement Park as well as The Catskills: Its History and How It Changed America among many other titles. His work has appeared in Esquire, Harper’s Bazaar, The New York Times, The Times (London), Vogue, and The Washington Post. He lives in New York City.