The Amusement Park
900 Years of Thrills and Spills, and the Dreamers and Schemers Who Built Them
Experience the electrifying, never-before-told true story of amusement parks, from the middle ages to present day, and meet the colorful (and sometimes criminal) characters who are responsible for their enchanting charms.Read More
Step right up! The Amusement Park is a rich, anecdotal history that begins nine centuries ago with the “pleasure gardens” of Europe and England and ends with the most elaborate modern parks in the world. It’s a history told largely through the stories of the colorful, sometimes hedonistic characters who built them, including:
- Showmen like Joseph and Nicholas Schenck and Marcus Loew
- Railroad barons Andrew Mellon and Henry E. Huntington
- The men who ultimately destroyed the parks, including Robert Moses and Fred Trump
- Gifted artisans and craft-people who brought the parks to life
- An amazing cast of supporting players, from Al Capone to Annie Oakley
Praise
"A vivid -- often ardent -- history... A legitimate way to study American cultural and social history... Even in this digital age, it seems, there's a craving for communal diversion, and for gathering agog crowds before a shared spectacle."—Wall Street Journal
"[The Amusement Park is] rich with anecdotes that complement its easy-to-read style; truly this book is suggested for those who have a strong interest in the subject as well as for those interested in American recreational culture of the 19th and 20th centuries... This ambitious project could possibly be considered the definitive work on the history of what is considered today the Amusement Park."—Boston City Paper
"Compelling."—New York Post
"The most fascinating part of the book is the schemers and dreamers who made [the parks] all become reality all the way back to the Venice ferris wheel, to P.T. Barnum, Walt Disney and to the latest from Universal Studios, Disney and Six Flags... It's a perfect summer book."—Provokr
"Starting with the Middle Ages, Silverman traces the path from European 'pleasure gardens' to Universal Studios, profiling the colorful characters who created amusement parks and the rides that drew customers."—Publishers Weekly, Spring Announcements feature
