*Named one of TIME's Top 100 Fantasy Books Of All TimeA nobleman's daughter with magic in her blood. An empire built on the dreams of enslaved gods. Empire of Sand is Tasha Suri's lush, dazzling, Mughal India-inspired debut fantasy.The Amrithi are outcasts; nomads descended of desert spirits, they are coveted…
ONE OF BARACK OBAMA'S FAVORITE BOOKS OF THE YEAR"The best science-fiction nonfiction novel I've ever read." —Jonathan Lethem "If I could get policymakers, and citizens, everywhere to read just one book this year, it would be Kim Stanley Robinson's The Ministry for the Future." —Ezra Klein (Vox)The Ministry for the Future…
Full of imagination, wit, and random sh*t flying through the air, this insane adventure from an irreverent new voice will blow your tiny mind.For Teagan Frost, sh*t just got real.Teagan Frost is having a hard time keeping it together. Sure, she's got telekinetic powers -- a skill that the government…
In this World Fantasy Award-winning novel of magic and kungfu, four siblings battle rival clans for honor and power in an Asia-inspired fantasy metropolis. *Named one of TIME's Top 100 Fantasy Books Of All Time* World Fantasy Award for Best Novel, winnerJade is the lifeblood of the island of Kekon. It…
Three-time Hugo Award winner and NYT bestselling author N. K. Jemisin challenges and delights readers with thought-provoking narratives of destruction, rebirth, and redemption that sharply examine modern society in her first collection of short fiction, which includes never-before-seen stories."Marvelous and wide-ranging." -- Los Angeles Times"Gorgeous" -- NPR Books"Breathtakingly imaginative and…
Shortlisted for the Arthur C. Clarke Award 2020!"A terrifying tour de force." --James Rollins"Readers will be riveted." --Publishers Weekly (starred review)Sally Jansen was NASA's leading astronaut, until a mission to Mars ended in disaster. Haunted by her failure, she lives in quiet anonymity, convinced her days in space are over.She's…
"ONE OF THE BEST BOOKS I'VE READ IN RECENT YEARS. THOUGHT PROVOKING, IMAGINATIVE AND PACKS A HELL OF AN EMOTIONAL PUNCH." —Adrian Tchaikovsky, author of Children of TimeFrom one of the most imaginative writers of her generation comes an extraordinary vision of the future…Ven was once a holy man, a…
A heartwarming tale of hope, fate, and folk magic unfolds when a young woman travels to a sleepy southern town in the Appalachian Mountains to bury her best friend. "A feast for the senses. Willa Reece has written a magical, romantic tale about our essential connections to nature and to each other." —Sarah…
A gripping science fiction thriller where five women task themselves with ensuring the survival of the human race—if you mixed ". . .The Martian and The Handmaid's Tale, this sci-fi novel would be the incredible result" (Book Riot)."Best of 2020" –Library Journal"Best of 2020" –Kirkus "Best of 2020 – runner…
"A gorgeous, aching love letter to stories, storytellers and the doors they lead us through...absolutely enchanting."--Christina Henry, bestselling author of Alice and Lost BoysLOS ANGELES TIMES BESTSELLER!Finalist for the 2020 Hugo, Nebula, Locus, and World Fantasy AwardsIn the early 1900s, a young woman embarks on a fantastical journey of self-discovery…
In Gilded Age New York, a centuries-long clash between two magical families ignites when a young witch must choose between love and loyalty, power and ambition, in this magical novel by Louisa Morgan. In 1692, Bridget Bishop was hanged as a witch. Two hundred years later, her legacy lives on in…
"If you liked American Gods by Neil Gaiman or Circe by Madeline Miller, be sure to pick this one up." -- TimewornA sweeping tale of forbidden love and warring gods, where a young Inuit shaman and a Viking warrior become unwilling allies in a war that will determine the fate…
The ultimate book-lovers fantasy, this sparkling debut is a "delight of magic and literature, love and adventure" (Kat Howard) featuring a young scholar with the power to bring literary characters into the world.For his entire life, Charley Sutherland has concealed a magical ability he can't quite control: He can bring…
"[A] page-turning story of dark magic, star-crossed love, and familial sacrifice." —Publishers Weekly (starred review)"Romance, mystery, and a family curse — The Ladies of the Secret Circus has it all." ―PopsugarA decadent and magical tale of family secrets and lost love set against the backdrop of an extraordinary circus from the author of A Witch…
"Marissa Levien's debut novel is a thrilling adventure, and in a moment when we're all looking for escape pods, this is a great one."—Emma Straub, New York Times bestselling author "The World Gives Way has a sweeping world rich in lore and an electric plot, both of which make for ideal summer reading."—Brandon…
"A beautiful reimagining of an old British folklore ballad, Sistersong weaves a captivating spell of myth and magic around the reader." —Jennifer Saint, author of Ariadne My sister's heart broke on the river – and the river took it and bore it away.In the ancient kingdom of Dumnonia, there is old…
Diamond-sharp and savagely wry, The Body Scout is a timely science fiction thriller debut set in an all-too-possible future, perfect for readers of William Gibson. In the future you can have any body you want—as long as you can afford it. But in a New York ravaged by climate change and repeat… Read More