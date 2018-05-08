The Wolf in the Whale

“Calling fans of Diana Gabaldon and Sharon Kay Penman.” —Entertainment Weekly

A sweeping tale of forbidden love and warring gods, where a young Inuit shaman and a Viking warrior become unwilling allies as war breaks out between their peoples and their gods –one that will determine the fate of the new world.



There is a very old story, rarely told, of a wolf that runs into the ocean and becomes a whale…



Born with the soul of a hunter and the spirit of the Wolf, Omat is destined to follow in her grandfather’s footsteps-invoking the spirits of the land, sea, and sky to protect her people.



But the gods have stopped listening and Omat’s family is starving. Desperate to save them, Omat journeys across the icy wastes, fighting for survival with every step. When she encounters Brandr, a wounded Viking warrior, they set in motion a conflict that could shatter her world…or save it.