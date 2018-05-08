Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Wolf in the Whale
“Calling fans of Diana Gabaldon and Sharon Kay Penman.” —Entertainment Weekly
A sweeping tale of forbidden love and warring gods, where a young Inuit shaman and a Viking warrior become unwilling allies as war breaks out between their peoples and their gods –one that will determine the fate of the new world.
There is a very old story, rarely told, of a wolf that runs into the ocean and becomes a whale…
Born with the soul of a hunter and the spirit of the Wolf, Omat is destined to follow in her grandfather’s footsteps-invoking the spirits of the land, sea, and sky to protect her people.
But the gods have stopped listening and Omat’s family is starving. Desperate to save them, Omat journeys across the icy wastes, fighting for survival with every step. When she encounters Brandr, a wounded Viking warrior, they set in motion a conflict that could shatter her world…or save it.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Truly an epic journey. Inspired by Inuit history, culture and mythology, the author has crafted an imaginative and compelling story in which human, animal and god alike struggle for survival in the stark environment of America's far north. Young shaman Omat is a memorable protagonist."—Juliet Marillier, author of the Sevenwaters series
"An epic, sweeping tale of self-discovery....An intriguing story and a fantastic finale. It felt like a story worth telling and definitely one worth reading."—Hypable
"Brodsky takes the one surviving record of a meeting between the Norse and the Inuit and spins it into a compelling and fast-paced tale."—Kirkus
"Absolutely stunning....This epic, sprawling standalone fantasy novel should not be missed. It will be one that stays with me for quite some time."—Fantasy Book Review
"A propulsive, deeply researched glimpse into a time and place that will be familiar to few, and which proves to be as fascinating as any fictional universe."—B&N Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog