8 Books for World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day is marked every year on October 10th to raise awareness about mental health around the world and to mobilize efforts to support those experiencing mental health issues. It may be difficult to address mental health, especially for children,  so here is a list of books for younger kids, older kids, teens, and even a journal for anyone to help approach a vital part of our health.

 