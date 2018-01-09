Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
All the Things That Could Go Wrong
A moving and beautifully written story about what can happen when two completely different boys are forced to put aside their differences, for fans of Wonder.Read More
There are two sides to every story.
Alex’s OCD is so severe that it’s difficult for him to even leave his house some days. His classmate Dan is so angry that he lashes out at the easiest target he can find at school: Alex. When their moms arrange for Alex and Dan to spend time together over winter break, it seems like a recipe for certain disaster…until it isn’t. Once forced together, these two sworn enemies discover that there is much more to each other than they ever knew.
*"Honest and painful...its characterizations and settings are vivid and powerful. A thoughtful narrative that will help middle grade readers build empathy and compassion."—School Library Journal, starred review
"For fans of Wonder looking for more ways to appreciate tolerance and diversity."—Kirkus Reviews
"The novel does a nice job of showing both sides of the duo's ostensibly contentious friendship.... Entirely convincing."
—Booklist
"Insightful... As the characters come to grips with each other's behavior, readers will find themselves rooting for both protagonists."—Publishers Weekly
"Well paced and engaging. This novel is a timely text for today's youth."—School Library Connection