Pottymouth and Stoopid
In this “superwonderrific” New York Times bestseller (Jerry Spinelli), two bullied middle-school boys finally fight back with the power of funny.
David and his best friend Michael were tagged with awful nicknames way back in preschool when everyone did silly things. Fast-forward to seventh grade: “Pottymouth” and “Stoopid” are still stuck with the names — and everyone in school, including the teachers and their principal, believe the labels are true.
So how do they go about changing everyone’s minds? By turning their misery into megastardom on TV, of course! And this important story delivers more than just laughs — it shows that the worst bullying isn’t always physical . . . and that things will get better. A great conversation starter for parents to read alongside their kids!
Official Notice to Parents:
There is no actual pottymouthing or stupidity in this entire book!
(Psst, kids: that second part might not be entirely true.)
Praise
Praise for Pottymouth and Stoopid:
An instant New York Times bestseller!
An IndieBound bestseller!
"I have one word for this book: SUPERWONDERRIFIC!"
—Jerry Spinelli, Newberry Medal-winning author of Maniac Magee and Stargirl
"This book is light and mighty. Funny and honest. And, in the words of one kid (who lives in my house), 'It's like he wrote about the people in my school (minus the limos and flufferknuckles, of course). Pottymouth and Stoopid is really, really good."
—Kwame Alexander, Newberry Medal-winning author of The Crossover
"A deeply satisfying twist that turns two seventh-graders haunted by nicknames bestowed in preschool into culture heroes. Readers will applaud as the two best buds find themselves at the head of a veritable army of geeks and brains with similarly disparaging nicknames. 'Awesometastic!'"
—Booklist
"Patterson and Grabenstein, the team behind the I Funny series, introduce two beleaguered but resilient seventh graders. As the boys struggle with their unfair reputations, the authors tackle bullies, unexpected friendships, and family troubles with comedy and poignancy. Gilpin's cartoons build on the story's many jokes, interludes from classmates and family members flesh out the boys' world, and the friends' hard-fought victory feels very well earned."—Publisher's Weekly
"Readers can't help but laugh at the antics David and Michael perform, but through their story, readers are shown that the worst bullying is not always physical."—School Library Connection
"Readers will be amused by Pottymouth and Stoopid's shenanigans [...] Entertaining."—Kirkus Reviews
"Pottymouth and Stoopid take on bullies and tough times with friendship and the power of funny!"
—Eric Kahn Gale, author of The Bully Book
"A funny, poignant tale of two quirky boys who suffer from years of endless teasing. Pottymouth and Stoopid triumph in the end, but only after reminding us how painful bullying can be. Boys are going to love this story."
—Dr. Michael Thompson, New York Times bestselling co-author of Raising Cain
"Silly, insightful and triumphant...You'll remember this book and these boys for a long time."
—Carrie Jones, New York Times bestelling author of the Need series, Time Stoppers, and co-editor of Dear Bully
