Stewart Foster
Stewart Foster was named a New Author to Watch by the Guardian and was an Amazon Rising Star for his adult novel, published in the United Kingdom. Bubble Boy was his first book for young readers. Totally obsessed with soccer and cycling, he lives in Bath, England, with his two daughters, Lois and Tallulah.Read More
By the Author
All the Things That Could Go Wrong
A moving and beautifully written story about what can happen when two completely different boys are forced to put aside their differences, for fans of…