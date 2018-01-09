Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Stewart Foster

Stewart Foster was named a New Author to Watch by the Guardian and was an Amazon Rising Star for his adult novel, published in the United Kingdom. Bubble Boy was his first book for young readers. Totally obsessed with soccer and cycling, he lives in Bath, England, with his two daughters, Lois and Tallulah.


