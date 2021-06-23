6 of the Most Powerful Memoirs You’ll Ever Read

Elizabeth Gilpin was only fifteen when her parents, unsure how to handle her undiagnosed depression and erratic behavior, enrolled her in a behavioral modification program. Stolen is the story of the physical and psychological abuse she survived in the two years she spent at a boarding school that functioned like a prison. This is not a book for the faint of heart. Gilpin recounts all the horrors inflicted on her and others. But she also writes about how, years later, she was able to find healing, and slowly put the pieces of her life back together. It's an eye-opening account of an experience that no one should have to endure, and Gilpin tells it with generous honesty and infinite compassion for her younger self.