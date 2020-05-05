Kat Chow is a founding member of NPR’s Code Switch an award-winning team and podcast that covers race, ethnicity and culture. She reports episodes for the Code Switch podcast, online features for NPR.org, and on-air pieces for NPR shows like Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She’s a frequent fourth chair on the popular NPR podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour and is a guest host on Slate’s podcast about gender, The Waves. During her tenure at NPR, Chow has also worked with Invisibilia; reported for KERA in Dallas, Texas; and served on the selection committee for AIR Media’s incubator project. She’s given lectures about her work at events in St. Paul, Louisville, Chicago, Amsterdam and Valparaiso.

