Kat Chow
Kat Chow is a founding member of NPR’s Code Switch an award-winning team and podcast that covers race, ethnicity and culture. She reports episodes for the Code Switch podcast, online features for NPR.org, and on-air pieces for NPR shows like Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She’s a frequent fourth chair on the popular NPR podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour and is a guest host on Slate’s podcast about gender, The Waves. During her tenure at NPR, Chow has also worked with Invisibilia; reported for KERA in Dallas, Texas; and served on the selection committee for AIR Media’s incubator project. She’s given lectures about her work at events in St. Paul, Louisville, Chicago, Amsterdam and Valparaiso.
By the Author
Seeing Ghosts
For readers of Helen Macdonald and Elizabeth Alexander, an intimate portrait of loss and the search for meaning, NPR's Kat Chow approaches the universal experiences…