Orders over $45 ship FREE

Seeing Ghosts
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Seeing Ghosts

A Memoir

by Kat Chow

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Mar 21, 2023

Page Count

368 Pages

Publisher

Grand Central Publishing Logo

ISBN-13

9781538716335

Genre

Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Personal Memoirs

Description

AN NPR BOOKS WE LOVE 2021 PICK * A TIME MUST-READ BOOK OF 2021 PICK * A NEW YORK TIMES NOTABLE BOOK OF 2021 * A HARPER'S BAZAAR BOOK YOU NEED TO READ IN 2021 * A TOWN & COUNTRY BEST BOOK OF 2021 PICK * A FORTUNE BEST BOOK OF 2021 PICK

For readers of Helen Macdonald and Elizabeth Alexander, an intimate and haunting portrait of grief and the search for meaning from a singular new talent as told through the prism of three generations of her Chinese American family.

Kat Chow has always been unusually fixated on death. She worried constantly about her parents dying—especially her mother. A vivacious and mischievous woman, Kat's mother made a morbid joke that would haunt her for years to come: when she died, she'd like to be stuffed and displayed in Kat's future apartment in order to always watch over her. 

After her mother dies unexpectedly from cancer, Kat, her sisters, and their father are plunged into a debilitating, lonely grief. With a distinct voice that is wry and heartfelt, Kat weaves together a story of the fallout of grief that follows her extended family as they emigrate from China and Hong Kong to Cuba and America. Seeing Ghosts asks what it means to reclaim and tell your family’s story: Is writing an exorcism or is it its own form of preservation? The result is an extraordinary new contribution to the literature of the American family, and a provocative and transformative meditation on who we become facing loss.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less