Elizabeth Gilpin
Elizabeth Gilpin is an actress and producer known for Endings, Inc. and Guerra. She produced and starred in Life Boat, a short film directed by Lorraine Nicholson which premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.Read More
By the Author
Stolen
In the vein of Know My Name and Unorthodox, debut author Elizabeth Gilpin grippingly chronicles her harrowing experience of psychological manipulation and abuse at a…