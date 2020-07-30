Essential LGBTQ+ Memoirs to Add to Your Reading List

You might know already Cameron Esposito from her hilarious comedy routines or her sitcom "Take My Wife". And if you do, you know her sexuality isn't at all a secret. Though a proud lesbian now, this wasn't always the case. Raised Catholic, her life's journey led her to a Catholic college and ended up with her career in stand-up comedy. Though living a very different life now, she can still draw from what she's learned to prepare her for the ups and downs she faces now. If you're looking for a more lighthearted read (with all the same emotional impact as others on this list), this one's for you.